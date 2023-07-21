Culinary camp teaches kids how to cook

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us what the young chefs are cooking up.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — It's a skill we all need to learn, how to cook.

Decked out in chef hats and aprons, young chefs are busy in the kitchen tending to their pots on the stove.

"You need to know what the concept of cooking is," said 10-year-old Drew Nowakowski of Hanover Township.

"I just think it is really, really fun, and someday I can cook for my kids, or I can cook for my family members," said Delaney Dukes of Hanover Township.

It's part of a week-long camp at Luzerne County Community College's Culinary Institute.

The chefs tell Newswatch 16 they've taken on lots of new recipes.

"We were able to make our own spaghetti noodles, and we made sauce to put on them. We learned how to make parfaits and a bunch of different things like breakfast wraps," said Dukes.

Chef Kimberly McLendon leads the camp each year.

She says they focus on the basics to create each recipe from scratch.

And there's always wiggle room for some creativity.

"It's also learning about flavors and pairing foods together. It's also socialization, by teaching them how to cook, it's a skill we all have to learn in life, so it's great to see the students work so well together," said McLendon.

For the final day of camp, the chefs used all of their new skills to prepare brunch for their families.

"Every child is so excited to tell you what they made, tell you all about it, and it was all absolutely delicious," said Paula Curtis.

"Once I'm done cooking, I feel like I'm a chef and a waiter at the same time," said Nowakowski.

With any time spent in the kitchen, clean-up is a must.

Campers ended their day washing the dishes.