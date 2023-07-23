VFW post in Lackawanna County grills up donations for Go Joe 26

The cookout raises money for St. Joseph's Center.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a cookout for a cause in one part of Lackawanna County.

The folks at VFW Post 5207 near Daleville are serving up food this weekend—all to raise money for Go Joe 26.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages and more are hitting the grill. Potato salad and baked beans are also on the menu.

Not feeling hungry? This year's Go Joe merchandise is for sale, too.

You can support the VFW's fundraiser at the corner of Routes 307 and 502 in Covington Township until 4 p.m. Sunday.

How can I donate?

CLICK HERE to donate to Go Joe 26.

CLICK HERE to donate to St. Joseph's Center.

CLICK HERE to order a Go Joe 26 Shirt or Cap.