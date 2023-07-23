Milestones at the Tricky Triangle

The final race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway is over, but the history of racing will live on as NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a 50th anniversary NASCAR t-shirt Timothy Nace only thought would be fitting to wear this race weekend at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond.

The Tunkhannock township native says he put it on because the sport is celebrating another major milestone this year 75 years of NASCAR.

It's a sport that means everything to him.

"The smell the tires burning. The speed and, just like I said, it's in my blood. I love NASCAR," said Timothy Nace, Tunkhannock Township.

Nace grew up a mile from Pocono Raceway, visiting the track every Summer to see the races.

He says the sport not only has a ton of history but tradition within families like his.

His father introduced him at an early age, "He was a NASCAR fan. He got me into NASCAR when I was like 6 years old. I followed Richard Petty and then Jeff Gordon, and now Chase Elliott and William Byron. I just love coming to Nascar and Pocono. It's Pocono baby".

While NASCAR is celebrating its 75 anniversary, so is Pocono Raceway 50 years of NASCAR right on the track, and fans are looking back on how far the sport has come.

"It's hard to believe how far it's come. You know, because the cars were different then, and they've progressed, and safety has gotten better, speeds kinda slowed down a little bit, but it's definitely progressed. We have a newer generation of kids," said Kristopher Phillips, Salisbury, Maryland.

"It's changed a little bit, but they're still out there beating and banging, which is the fun part of watching, being a NASCAR fan. So and I just love it; it's in my blood," said Nace.

Looking ahead to the next 75 years of NASCAR, Nace says he can only hope for one thing.

"That people are still coming out enjoying fun with family and get the Nascar experience," added Nace.

Those who attended this year believe family tradition will keep it alive for years to come.