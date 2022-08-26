Williamsport Welcomes the World festival kicks off

Billtown hosts a street festival on Friday to celebrate the Little League World Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Williamsport has welcomed the world to central Pennsylvania for the past two weeks. Now, the city is hosting a street festival to celebrate the Little League World Series.

There were no Little League games on Friday, but fans are still finding ways to have fun. Many stopped by a popular event — Williamsport Welcomes the World.

This is the 12th year for the street festival, where officials expect to see thousands of people in downtown Williamsport.

"It's a great time just to get out, celebrate what's coming up with championship weekend as we kick off everything with the Little League World Series," said Jason Fink, CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

The event features live music, food, a kids' zone with free activities, and around 80 vendors. One of those vendors is Tina Short.

"Williamsport needs something like this. We have so much bad stuff happening that good stuff is needed."

Taco Bill's has been coming to this event for about five years.

"It's one of our best events. It's going to be a really busy day," said Bill Lamey. "Doing all of our prepping, hopefully, we don't sell out!"

Parts of West Fourth Street were closed for the event. That did not bother Vincenzo Guericio, the owner of Vinnie's Italian Eatery. He says the event brings in extra business.

"Shopping, having fun, lots of food, see the kids having fun, it's great," Guericio said.

Williamsport Welcomes the World is about a half-mile long, but there is a lot packed into that half mile. The event was canceled in 2020 but was held last year.

"It was not at the scale that we have this year," Fink said. "Last year, with it being an all-U.S. tournament. This year we will truly be welcoming the world."