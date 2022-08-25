Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series

The Little League World Series brings in millions of dollars to our local economy, but not all businesses in the area are seeing a big boost.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport.

"We had a big group in on Monday from Tennessee, and everybody loved the food, saying this is the best local place, carrying on about the food. So it's been good," said co-owner Duane Meixel.

Meixel and his crew are enjoying the boom in business.

"The Little League people find you on Facebook these days, or I don't know exactly what, but social media."

According to the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, the Little League World Series brings in around $40 million to the local economy.

But not everyone is seeing a huge increase in business.

Andrew Brum manages Otto Bookstore on West Fourth Street in Williamsport.

"Most years, basically, you wouldn't know anything had happened if you look at the sales week to week," Brum said. "A lot of the locals don't come downtown, but it's great seeing the out-of-towners come too."

Bernie Katz owns Le Chocolat in downtown Williamsport. He says that while some Little League families have shopped at his store, it hasn't been the influx he hoped for. He ordered extra merchandise for the event.

"Business has not increased by anything at all," Katz said. "We've been here for 23 years, so you kind of get a handle on the idea. But you never know. Some Little League summers, you get more people in than others."

The business owners we spoke with say they are really looking forward to Williamsport Welcomes the World. That event traditionally brings a lot of extra business downtown. It takes place Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Williamsport.