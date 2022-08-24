Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover

Paramedics from UPMC Susquehanna were the first to arrive on the scene, and they were happy to see the player's progress.

DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital.

Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

His family posted this video on Facebook, saying Easton was able to walk the entire loop of his unit without stopping.

Paramedics from UPMC Susquehanna were the first to arrive on the scene, and they were happy to see Easton's progress.

"It's a pretty amazing experience, it's a strong family from what we can gather. I've talked to him nearly every day since. It's fantastic to see the progress he's made," said Louis Mezzante, UPMC Susquehanna paramedic.

Easton continues to recover at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital.