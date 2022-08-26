Little Leaguers enjoy wiffle ball game at UPMC

On Friday, the Little League team from Australia picked up their bats and played in a wiffle ball game with some kids from Lycoming County.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — They may have been off the diamond for the day, but the Little League team from Australia was still playing baseball. The players teamed up with children from all over Lycoming County for a wiffle ball game at UPMC.

"Many of them have been part of the Challenger League baseball teams around our area. It could be the East Lycoming team, Montoursville, Williamsport, Jersey Shore, kind of all around the area," said Lauren Rauch, a UPMC pediatric occupational therapist.

Gus Lehman, age 7, of Montoursville, got in on the fun.

"His older brother Emerson played baseball all summer long on the field, in our backyard, so this was awesome that Gus had the opportunity and our family really had the opportunity to be here," said Gus' mom Tasha Lehman.

The kids even had a pro to give them tips — Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ricky Henderson was the pitcher.

"It's always great for me seeing the smiles on the kids' faces. I just like to see the faces of the kids. They're enjoying themselves, and it makes me happy," Henderson said.

As for the boys from down under, manager Keith Land says it was a special day, and he is proud of his team.

"We're here for baseball, sure, but we're here for this sort of thing as well. For me, this is the highlight of this tour in my book. And I think a lot of those boys will go home thinking the same thing," Land said.

The kids left with some new friends.