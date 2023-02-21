Williamsport parks getting a makeover

Resurfacing upgrades at six athletic courts will take place this spring in the city.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Parks across the city of Williamsport are in line for a makeover this spring. Williamsport City Council approved a project that will allow for resurfacing basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts.

"Our parks have been dilapidated, and we have been one by one improving them over the last couple of years," said Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Courts at Youngs Woods Park, Shaw Park, and Memorial Park will benefit from the improvements. The courts are in poor playing condition.

"It is investment in the neighborhood. This helps property values. It helps public safety, and most importantly, it gets people and kids outdoors to use our facilities," Slaughter added.

In 2021, Williamsport residents voted in a city-wide survey that they wanted to see improvements to Parks & Recreation.

RC Bowman from Mill Hall will be in charge of resurfacing the courts.

"Basically, milling down the old asphalt, crack sealing, resurfacing with asphalt and applying a two-part system for the surface itself, and then the city gets to work with them to pick the colors we want to use," said Jon Sander, city engineer.

The resurfacing project in Williamsport is expected to start in April, and the city hopes to have all the courts ready to go for the summer.

"Mayor Slaughter really wants to have a nice park within five minutes everywhere in the city. I think we are going to have that pretty soon here," said Sander.

"We just hope to see our parks packed this summer with kids, families, and community members," Slaughter added.

The majority of the $800,000 project in Williamsport will be paid for using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. City funds and private donations will cover the remaining costs.