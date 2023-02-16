Looking for lifeguards earlier, Park Service hopes to keep beaches safe

After some beaches within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area were left unattended last year, park officials are putting the plea out for lifeguards.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In just a matter of months, the waterfront area at Smithfield Beach in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (DWGNRA) will be packed with people looking to swim. It's one of the three beaches in the park where the staff is looking to hire lifeguards.

"We've had a lot of difficulty getting lifeguards over the last couple of years. I'm sure the pandemic played into that—lapsed certifications, a lack of lifeguard training course," said Kathleen Sandt, a spokesperson for the National Park Service.

That's why the National Park Service is getting a head start on recruiting, hoping to hire up to 12 lifeguards. They could be stationed at any of the three beaches, which include Smithfield and Milford Beaches in Pennsylvania or Turtle Beach in New Jersey.

Lifeguards will enforce beach rules, provide first aid, and rescue visitors if necessary.

"We're looking for strong, enthusiastic people to be our lifeguards this year. The qualifications are going through a lifeguard certification, having first aid and CPR certification, and they also need to pass a physical as well as a drug test," said Zachary Piotrowski, National Park Service.

Smithfield Beach was one of the beaches that didn't have a lifeguard on staff last summer. Park officials had to put up signs alerting visitors to swim at their own risk.

"By having fully staffed, lifeguarded beaches, that gives us a lot more places, a lot more options to be able to send out visitors, and they can swim in an area that is lifeguarded, and that is much safer for them," Sandt said.

Lifeguards will work an average of four to five days a week. They must be available to work from mid-June until the end of August, including weekends and holidays.

"This is a great summer job for college students," Sandt added. "It pays really well, but we also want to get the word out to retirees or teachers, anybody who might have time over the summer and might want to earn some extra money."

Pay starts around $17 an hour.

Who can apply? Anyone who meets the basic qualifications can apply. Applicants must have lifeguard certification and a CPR/First Aid/AED training certificate. A drug test and physical are required and will be paid for by the park for selected applicants. Candidate must be in excellent physical condition. Lifeguards must be available to work from mid-June until the end of August and may be extended depending on budget and staffing levels. "This is a great opportunity for students, retirees, and others to join our team at the NPS," said Gunderson. "If you meet the qualifications and are looking for a way to earn money this summer that is both challenging and rewarding, we want you to apply."

How do I apply? All applications must be submitted through USA Jobs, the federal government hiring website. Applications submitted directly to the park cannot be accepted.

For additional information and to apply for a GS-03 Recreation Assistant/Lifeguard position, go to https://www.usajobs.gov/job/700875200 to complete the application and submit application documents. GS-03 Recreation Assistants earn $16.81/hour.

For additional information and to apply for a GS-04 Lead Recreation Assistant/Lifeguard position, go to https://www.usajobs.gov/job/700881700 to complete the application and submit application documents. GS-04 Lead Recreation Assistants earn $18.87/hour.

In addition to hourly pay, those selected will also earn sick and annual leave, Sunday premium pay, and holiday pay on federal holidays.

Work on weekends and holidays is required.

What is the deadline to apply? This is a rolling vacancy announcement. Applicants who meet the qualifications will be forwarded to the hiring official at the park periodically throughout the application period, which extends until April 14.