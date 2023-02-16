Improvements to swimming area at McDade Park

A Lackawanna County park will soon have an updated place for people to cool off when summer comes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna County commissioners announced more than $3 million in federal funding for renovations to the pool area and the addition of a splash pad at McDade Park.

Lackawanna County Parks and Recreation Director Art Moran says the pool at McDade Park hasn't been open since 2019.

"We started looking at it structurally, and it just couldn't pass muster. The pool itself needs work," Moran said.

The new pool will have a ramp-style entry for people with physical disabilities to get in easier, and the deep end will be 8 feet instead of the current 13 and a half feet.

Parkgoers are happy to hear they will have a place to cool off at the park again.

"A lot of the pools in the area, too, have closed down. There's only a handful open. Nay Aug is closed. I think that would get a great turnout, especially if we have a good summer," said Scranton resident John O'Hearn.

"It would be awesome because I do travel to Clarks Summit and all the way up to Dunmore in the summer because I also have my other grandchildren with me," Colleen Martin said.

The bathrooms and pump house will be rebuilt, and a brand-new splash pad will go in the area next to the pool.

"A splash pad is something different, and the kids seem to really enjoy that, running through it, so it'd be great," O'Hearn said.

"The younger children can come up here and have some fun just running through the water. A lot of kids don't like to be in pools," Moran added.

County officials hope the project will be finished by midsummer.