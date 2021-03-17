UPMC's advice: Get the vaccine

Medical professionals at UPMC Williamsport provided a COVID-19 update on Wednesday for the Susquehanna region.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals at UPMC Williamsport say they are continuing to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the area. The hospital in Williamsport is seeing fewer hospitalizations then it did just a few months ago.

"We are heading in the right direction, and hopefully, we continue these downward trends. As of now, we are averaging 13 to 14 patients in the inpatient units at UPMC Williamsport. Six people are in the ICU and only a couple of them are on the ventilator," said Dr. Rutul Dalal of UPMC Susquehanna.

Dr. Rutul Dalal, a infectious disease expert, told Newswatch 16 what the community can do to get that average into the single digits

"Get the vaccine if you are able to at any location, and if you are offered the vaccine, trust the science."

The hospital system also says the vaccination clinics have been a success. So far, more than 13,000 central Pennsylvania community members have been vaccinated by UPMC.

"Our goal is to reach around 1,500 vaccines a day given out to people, and we could probably double that as well if we get the right supplies in."

The hospital is also trying to keep those who are infected with COVID-19 out of the hospital. Using monoclonal antibodies, the hospital is seeing decreased rates of hospitalization and less severe illness.

"They go in and attach to receptors so when the virus comes along it won't be able to attach to that human cell receptor, and of course, that means the dissemination of the infection does not occur."