Vaccines coming to Pocono Raceway this weekend

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will hold its first COVID-19 mass vaccination session at the racetrack in Long Pond on Saturday, March 20.

LONG POND, Pa. — A mass vaccination clinic is planned for this weekend at Pocono Raceway in Monroe County.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will hold its first COVID-19 mass vaccination session at the racetrack in Long Pond on Saturday, March 20.

LVHN expects to vaccinate 3,000 people in the state's 1A category.

The vaccinations are by appointment only. Those without an appointment will not be eligible for vaccination.

The drive-thru clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered for free.

To schedule an appointment for the Pocono Raceway drive-thru clinic or any other LVHN COVID-19 vaccination event, people in Phase 1A can sign in to MyLVHN. You also can schedule an appointment by calling our COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD).

Because of large demand and call volume, you may be on hold, and appointments for others may be taken while you wait. MyLVHN will be your fastest and easiest way to schedule. Appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

LVHN’s next COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will be held at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond on Saturday, March 20, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On this date, we expect to vaccinate 3,000 people in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A. Learn more: https://t.co/iMGZH2X83H. pic.twitter.com/otKFTuEqGE — LVHN (@LVHN) March 16, 2021