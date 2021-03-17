COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for next week in Luzerne County

Another clinic is planned for Hanover Area High School from March 23 through March 25. Here's how you can sign up.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Another vaccine clinic at Hanover Area High School is planned for next week.

Walmart will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Luzerne County with a clinic inside the Hanover Area High School gymnasium at 1600 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, from March 23 through March 25.

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment at 1-800-753-8827, Option 1, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania, which can be found at health.pa.gov.

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.