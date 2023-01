The first baby at UPMC Williamsport arrived early Sunday morning.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hendrix Blu was born to Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield; the first baby born in 2023 at UPMC in Williamsport.

Hendrix made his debut at 6:08 a.m. Sunday, but he was not expected to be a New Year's baby.

His mother, Jade, thought it would be an easy process because this is her third pregnancy, but she labored for 34 hours.

Congratulations to this family on their newest New Year's addition.