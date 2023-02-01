New Year's resolutions keeping gyms busy

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison stopped by a busy gym in Lackawanna County and spoke with people who've already gotten a jump on working out.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — "New Year, New You" is a common motto for people hitting the gym, hoping to be healthier and get back into shape. Brown's Gym near Clarks Summit had several people doing just that.

Jacob Sanders comes to Brown's to use the powerlifting equipment and expects more crowds at the gym.

"We came here pretty early, and it was it was pretty busy. I mean, the five o'clock rush is usually when I get here, and it is packed. You can barely get a rack. Sometimes it's really crazy," said Jacob Sanders, Nicholson.

Gym owner Jim Brown expects those crowds as people set goals to get healthier in the New Year.

"Last year they had good intentions, or the year before they had good intentions at some point in the year, they get sidetracked, and they lose their beginning, so it's just a good time to do that again," said Jim Brown, owner of Brown's Gym.

Carolyn Mack says working out isn't new for her this year, but still, she sets goals for herself in 2023.

"I've been going for a while. I just want to get stronger but now with the holidays around, I'm going to add some more cardio with all the food we're eating," said Carolyn Mack, Dunmore.

Jim says they usually see an uptick in membership at the beginning of every year as people make their New Year's resolutions, but he expects maybe a little more even this year.

"We're seeing people we haven't seen since prior to Covid have decided it's time for them, and it's safe for them to come back now," said Brown.

If you're one of those people who set a goal to lose weight or just be more active gymgoers we spoke with offered some tips for staying motivated as you get started on your fitness journey.

"Just stick with it. You won't see progress right away. Just stick with it. Keep going time after time you will see results. It won't be instant," said Mack.