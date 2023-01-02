Berwick non-profit to start business course for teenagers

For the Cause was recently awarded $25,000 in grant money to start the program.

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Teen Center has been around for more than five years as a youth-led after-school program.

"We do STEM programming. We do cooking classes. We have tutoring and academic services through different grant funding we receive. We also have counselors on site," Teresa Peters said.

The Berwick Teen Center is overseen by the non-profit For the Cause. Recently For the Cause was awarded $25,000 in grant money from the PPL Foundation. Regional Director Teresa Peters says the money will be used to create an entrepreneurship program with eight area school districts.

"They would have the opportunity to sit in class outside their normal school day and learn different business practices and share business ideas with local entrepreneurs," Peters said.

The program will feature a nine-month business course geared toward high school students.

"Theoretically, they come in as sophomores and juniors, go through this program, learn these skills, apply these skills, make a new business and pass these skills on to generation after generation after generation," Damien Scoblink said.

The program will be open to nearly three dozen students.

"The hope would be that at least some of those people that would take those business skills and apply them to new business ideas here in our area, which is nothing but good for people in Columbia and Montour Counties," Scoblink said.

"Just really excited to be able to offer our teens and youth in our communities the opportunity to have something that's so out of the box," Peters said.

Peters says the goal is to kick off the program this fall.