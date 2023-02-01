Winter warm-up driving golfers to the green

Monday was a bonus day off for many and an unusually warm day for early January.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Typically we don't think of the golf course as a busy place in January, but on this day, that is the case. Rolling Pines Golf Course near Berwick was the place to be.

"Hey, out enjoying a great day golfing in January. How about that? It doesn't get better than that," Bob Dworsak said.

Temperatures were in the 50s in the Berwick area. This golf course was packed.

"In the summer, we might golf more, but you have a 55-degree day in January, so you might as well be outside doing something enjoyable," Jennifer Keninitz said.

"I had off from school last week, too, so we thought we'd get out and go golfing today. It's too hot to go skiing," Garrett Keninitz said.

Many of the golfers here say they would be here no matter what the weather was.

"Well, we were out Friday. We're pretty much diehards," Dworsak said.

"We're here all the time. We have a league, and we play three days a week, so we're here constantly year-round," Randy Smith said.

Randy Smith and his friends are thrilled with the weather. They don't have to bundle up to hit the golf course.

"This is wonderful. You don't get this kind of weather in January. We've played every day this year so far," Smith said.

Golfers we spoke with hope the mild temperatures stick around so they can continue to enjoy the outdoors.