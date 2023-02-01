Moses Taylor Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

Ace Barksdale was welcomed into the world at 1:11 a.m. Sunday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a very special New Year's Day for one family in Lackawanna County.

Ace Barksdale is the county's first baby born in 2023.

Ace was born at 1:11 a.m. Sunday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton to parents Kayla Goralski and Patrick Barksdale.

Ace was 21 inches; his parents say there are a lot of ones involved in his birth, born at 1:11 a.m. and on January 1.

And that's how he got his name.

"Actually came from a close friend, just kind of thought of it, and then later he told me that it means one, so I was like, alright. And then it all led up to this, a lot of ones. So new year baby, so I guess he's Ace," said Patrick Barksdale, father.

Ace is Patrick and Kayla's third child, congratulations to them.