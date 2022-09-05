Two candidates for State 83rd House District

Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick are Republican candidates for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District seat, which includes parts of Lycoming and Union Counties, is up for grabs. Two candidates are on the primary ballot. Republicans Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick will square off at the polls for the seat.

Kaufman was born and raised in Loyalsock Township and is the current district director for U.S. Rep. Fred Keller. She also managed election campaigns for U.S. Rep. Tom Marino. If elected, she hopes to make an immediate impact on the economy.

"The first thing is to get Pennsylvania back to work, to create new high-paying jobs and industries that are needed here. We need the education to go along with that, so career and tech education. Making sure parents have an involvement in their child's education. Also, energy. We have an abundance of natural gas right under our feet that cannot only make us energy-independent but also energy dominant," said Kaufman.

Jamie Flick is also running for the Republican nomination. Flick is a lifelong Lycoming County resident who grew up on a local farm. He now owns and manages a software company on Reach Road in Williamsport. He hopes to bring a businessman-like approach to Harrisburg.

"Pennsylvania is where oil was discovered, so we need to bring that positive energy back and get rid of the red tape, drill, and create jobs that will help lower taxes for our constituents. We need to cut the gas tax. We have the second-highest gas tax in the nation. So, we should have the second-best bridges and roads in the nation, but we don't, you know that, and everybody knows that," said Flick.

Each candidate told Newswatch 16 why you should cast a vote for them instead of their opponent.

"My opponent might tell you she knows how things work in Harrisburg. I can tell you I know how things don't work in Harrisburg. I want to get there and make some changes," added Flick.

"The difference between myself and my opponent is that I have the highest ratings from the pro-life federation, from the NRA, from firearm owners against crime, and I am the only candidate endorsed by the Republican party as well," added Kaufman.

Pennsylvania's primary election is Tuesday, May 17.

Whoever wins the primary election will most likely run unopposed in the general election later this year.