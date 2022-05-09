Three candidates for State 113th House District

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with all three candidates about why they're running in this election and what they bring to the table.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The newly redrawn 113th District represents part of Lackawanna County, including part of Scranton and part of the North Pocono area. Incumbent Thom Welby is not running for reelection.

There are three candidates on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. Two Democrats are running against each other—Kyle Donahue and Patrick Flynn.

Flynn is a West Scranton native who has worked in government affairs. He says that despite not having any political experience, he feels he's the most qualified for the position.

Donahue is also a Scranton resident and serves as Scranton City Council president.

"It was about my knowledge and my experience in the private sector, coupled with my commitment to our community. I saw it as being a perfect storm to serve – that belief in our community and that willingness to serve," said Flynn.

"I've fought for over five years now on city council for every resident of the city, and I'll continue to do that as state representative. I have a record of fighting for all residents, and that's what I want to continue to do in Harrisburg," Donahue said.

Flynn says if he wins the election, he wants to make progress on mental health and substance abuse issues and fight for fair funding for school districts.

"We really need to work on the infrastructure of our schools, making sure that our children are learning in 21st-century schools and have the resources in order to do."

Donahue agrees with fighting for better funding for schools in the district and feels his work on city council will help navigate change that benefits everyone.

"A lot of the things that we need to change in the city we need changes in state law, especially how the Home Rule Charter law is written and also the municipal classifications, how that law is written."

Aaron Sepkowski is running unopposed on the Republican side of the ballot and will face off against Donahue or Flynn in November.

Sepkowski is from Madison Township and runs a dairy farm and a transportation business. He says despite not having any political background, he feels he can represent the people.

"I think a business-minded person has the right game plan because ultimately, the business mind wants to win," Sepkowski said.

While all three candidates may have different views, they all agree that to move forward, both parties need to work together and compromise to make progress for the 113th District.

"I asked whoever wins this, including myself, sit down with the opposition. They have ideas like we have ideas. So let's bring it together again, for the younger generation and for the people of the 113th," Sepkowski said.

Flynn and Donahue will be participating in a debate at the University of Scranton Monday at 8 p.m.