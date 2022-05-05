Three vie for 119th State House District

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni chatted with all three candidates in that race. One of whom might look a little familiar.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There are a lot of eyes watching the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 119th District race in Luzerne County.

Alec Ryncavage is a candidate for the Republican nomination.

Ryncavage runs his own cyber security business in the county.

"For the first time the 119th District has an opportunity to not just elect young blood, but someone who has the experience," said Alec Ryncavage, (R) 119th District Candidate.

Ryncavage is a Plymouth Borough councilman. He won the seat when he was just 18.

In his three and a half years on council, he's advocated for more police officers and fought against raising taxes in the borough.

"I think young blood is a message that resonates in this district. It's certainly a message that resonated when I ran for Plymouth Borough council. I think we need somebody that hasn't been bogged down by the past. Someone who hasn't spent their whole life hearing what we can't do and someone willing to go into it with fresh eyes, someone who has a fire under the butt and give it that 100-percent," said Ryncavage.

Ryncavage faces a familiar face.

Former WNEP morning anchor Tom Williams is also a Republican candidate on the ballot.

Williams grew up in the Wyoming Valley.

"I've been a trusted voice here in Northeastern Pennsylvania for the last 30 years and I want to be the taxpayers trusted voice in Harrisburg," said Tom Williams, (R) 119th District Candidate.

Williams believes his years of being a journalist and keeping an unbiased opinion on matters, offer him leverage when it comes to bi-partisan decision making.

If elected, Williams hopes to work on the needs and worries people are facing right now.

"I am running as a middle-of-the-road candidate. I am running on the issues that unite us, not divide us. People are worried not so much about those issues that divide us, they are worried about the issues that unite us. The bread and butter issues that you talk about at the table. They are worried about paying six bucks for gas this summer, worried about losing their homes because of high property taxes," said Williams.

Whoever wins the GOP primary will run against presumed Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, in November.

Malacari is from Hanover Township and is a teacher in the Northwest Area School District.

"We need to be able to fix our infrastructure. but we also need to be able to find common ground and reach across the aisle. As a teacher, I do that every day," said Vito Malacari, (D) 119th District Candidate.

The winner in November will replace Democrat Gerald Mullery, who is not seeking reelection.