Candidates running for state's U.S. Senate seat

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Voters face a crowded ballot when they go to the polls Tuesday, May 17, for Pennsylvania's Primary Election.

Republican Pat Toomey from the Lehigh Valley created the vacancy in the United State Senate. He served two terms, and he said that's enough.

Seven Republicans and four Democrats are in the race to replace Toomey.

Republican candidates:

Jeff Bartos is from Berks County. The economy is front and center on his agenda. Bartos says he will fight to help small businesses and create jobs.

David McCormick was born in Pittsburgh and raised in Bloomsburg. He runs an investment firm. McCormick wants secure borders and American energy independence.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a television personality endorsed by former President Trump. Oz says America needs a defibrillator to shock it back to life.

Carla Sands runs Vintage Capital Group. The native of Camp Hill says she will fight what she calls President Biden's socialist agenda.

Kathy Barnette is a pro-life candidate. The college professor and political commentator vows to protect our national sovereignty.

Former boxing commissioner George Bochetto wants to go to Washington. His agenda includes cracking down on illegal immigration and reducing inflation.

Sean Gale's website says he is a true republican and, quote, "not another Pat Toomey." Gale is an attorney specializing in business and health care.

Democrats candidates:

John Fetterman is the former mayor of Braddock and current lieutenant governor. Fetterman calls himself a different kind of democrat. He has long been an advocate of legalized recreational marijuana.

Malcolm Kenyatta is a state representative from Philadelphia. Kenyatta's website says we deserve a government that works for working people.

Alex Khalil is a member of the Jenkintown borough council. Her slogan is community, compassion, justice, and prosperity for all Pennsylvanians.

Conor Lamb wants to move from the house to the senate. The former federal prosecutor says he will fight for reproductive rights, a hike in the minimum wage, and voting rights.

Recent polls show about 40% of voters are still undecided with just eight days to go before the primary, and close to 60% of the people who expressed a preference say they could change their minds in the days to come.

Pennsylvania's primary election is Tuesday, May 17.