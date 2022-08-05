Mother's Day celebration for new moms

The special day was especially significant for new mothers at UPMC Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For some, Sunday may not have only been their first Mother's Day, but their first day becoming a mother.

For new moms at UPMC Magee-Women's maternity care units in north-central PA, this Mother's Day is one to remember.

Moms and newborns received crocheted "Mommy & Me" matching hats and headbands donated by Prayer Shawl Ministry knitters as well as special "Mommy & Me" onesies for the newborns.

"I think it feels great. I never thought this day would come cause we've, my husband and I, have been trying for a while. And it's, just seeing her for the first time, a couple minutes ago, I just - you instantly fall in love. I couldn't ask for a better Mother's Day gift," said Lynday Saur, Jersey Shore.

Happy Mother's Day to all the new and returning mothers welcoming a new baby at our area hospitals.