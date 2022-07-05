Collection drive in Lackawanna County benefits baby pantry

The collection took place at Nay Aug Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A drive to benefit parents and their babies took place in Scranton on Saturday.

A Mother's Day baby pantry drive was held at Nay Aug Park.

The drive was to collect items for the St. Joseph's Baby Pantry which serves more than 200 families each month.

Donated items included diapers, baby wipes, formula, and more.

"Our local community and outlying is so wonderful to us. We couldn't do what we do serve over 200 families a month without the generosity and people doing the pantry drives for us. It's really a wonderful, wonderful thing for us," said Mary Griffin, St. Joseph's Baby Pantry.

The St. Joseph's Baby Pantry is always looking for more donations and you can find out more information by visiting their website by clicking here.