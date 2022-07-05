Plant sale in Scranton benefits maternal health

The plant sale was held at the Electric City Trolley Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Arts & Culture Department hosted a pots and plants sale in Scranton on Saturday.

All the flower pots were different and they were all made by artists with intellectual disabilities.

The project is a partnership with Artworks Gallery & Studio that has a day prgram for those artists.

There were also free art activities and music at the Electric City Trolley Museum.

"Artworks' mission is to essentially have an outreach and provide opportunities for artists with intellectual disabilities and autism to become professional artists on their own of course. So any chance we ever have to outreach into the local community and outside of that, that's essentially what we're doing," said Kaitlin Harrison, Artworks Gallery & Studio.

All proceeds from the sale in Scranton benefit maternal family and health- an organization dedicated to improving women's lives with children.