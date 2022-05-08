Mother's Day mass shines light on adoption

A mass held at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton Sunday morning shined a light on foster and adoptive mothers.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mass at St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton was all about mom.

The Diocese of Scranton hosted its annual Mother's Day Mass at the church on Wyoming Avenue on Sunday.

"We've been coming since she's eight months old, like the first mass. This is a tradition that we have in our family," said Karen Trently, Throop.

This service is special for all moms but puts an emphasis on foster moms and mothers who have adopted children.

Like Karen Trently from Throop. She brought her daughter, Addison, whom she adopted almost nine years ago.

"The day that we got the call about Addison was one of the happiest days in our lives. Every day with her is a blessing, and she really completed our family," said Trently.

The Wilson's from Milford also came to the service. It's their first time.

Jude is the newest member of the family.

"We knew our family wasn't complete with Luke and we knew he needed to have a sibling. So we went through the adoption process and adopted Jude. He's from Atlanta, Georgia. We have a completely open adoption with his birth family and it's the most happy joyous relationship in our life. Our family is complete because we have our little Jude," said Sarah Wilson, Milford.

Bishop Joseph Bambera led the mass.

He says it's a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together and acknowledge our mothers.

"They really provide for us in a very tangible way, the heart of the gospel, to love generously and selflessly in a forgiving way. We are so thrilled to have so many people here," said Bishop Bambera, Diocese of Scranton.

The Mother's Day Adoption Mass was open to the public and all the faithful at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton.