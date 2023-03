A man wanted after a deadly shooting in Williamsport is now behind bars.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport say that Rocellus Carter and Seneca Mitchell confronted Semaj Mozee at the front door of a home along Campbell Street back in 2020.

Mitchell then shot Mozee before fleeing with Carter from the scene. Mozee died at the hospital.

Carter was taken into custody Monday along the 1700 block of Randall Circle in Williamsport.

He faces murder charges in Lycoming County.