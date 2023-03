Police say Joshua Geisinger held a woman against her will, strangled, and assaulted her in the basement of a home in Luzerne County.

COURTDALE, Pa. — Police arrested a man in Luzerne County for an alleged kidnapping.

Police say Joshua Geisinger held a woman against her will, strangled, and assaulted her in the basement of a home in Courtdale last week.

The victim and witnesses told police Geisinger threatened to hurt them if they called the police.

The woman eventually escaped to a nearby store and called 911.

Geisinger is in the Luzerne County Prison.