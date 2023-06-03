Two teens die in wreck in Snyder County

The Snyder County coroner says two minors were killed in a crash Monday morning near Middleburg.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Two young people died after a crash in Snyder County.

The Snyder County coroner says two teens were killed in a crash around 8 a.m. Monday on Route 104 in Washington Township, near Middleburg.

Authorities said a 17-year-old male driver and 14-year-old male passenger both died. Troopers said the driver lost control and crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, and was struck by a pickup truck.

The victims have not been identified.

The road was closed for several hours.

Developing story; check back for updates.