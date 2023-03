State police say the deadly fire started around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the house in the village of Dewart.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man died in a fire at his home Sunday night in Northumberland County.

State police say the deadly fire started around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the house on Spencer Drive in Delaware Township, near the village of Dewart.

Emergency crews found Dennis Hassenplug, 76, dead in the home.

Investigators said he died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

A fire marshal will try to determine the cause.