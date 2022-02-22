Nonprofit thrift store in need of donations

55% of American Rescue Workers operating budget depends on sales from their thrift stores.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Empty shelves and spaces can be found at the American Rescue Workers Thrift Store in Williamsport.

The nonprofit organization has ten thrift stores located in central Pennsylvania, and all of them depend on donations. These stores have been extremely popular.

"Individuals are getting their tax returns back, and it is not yard sale season as you can see by the weather, so folks are shopping in our thrift stores, and they are seeing our shelves are a little bit empty," said Valerie Fessler, the director of community engagement at American Rescue Workers.

The organization says donations have declined, and it can't fill some of the shelves quickly enough.

The ARW warehouse in Williamsport is usually stacked with items that are sent out to thrift stores, but that was not the case when Newswatch 16 visited.

"This is the time of year we are pulling back stock from the summer and hoping individuals will come in and donate that bag of clothing they have been carrying in the back of their trunk for a couple weeks," added Fessler.

The organization offers jobs and shelter to folks who are experiencing homelessness and are down on their luck.

Residents like Joe Orndorf say the money made from the thrift store goes a long way.

"It helps guys in the program. Provides shelter for homeless guys to live in and food," said Joe Orndorf.

"Last year, we had about 350 individuals in our family emergency shelter and about 300 in our men's shelter programs. So, that is a lot of people that need our help every year," said Fessler.

There are many different types of items that can be found in any of the thrift stores. The organization is looking for clothes and household items. You can also donate furniture.

Smaller donations can be dropped off in any of the blue ARW bins or taken to any of the ten thrift stores in central Pennsylvania.

Larger donations, such as furniture, need to be dropped off at the warehouse on Elmira Street in Williamsport.