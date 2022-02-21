Enjoying the unseasonably warm weather

While today wouldn't classify as a warm day, it certainly was warmer outside, and folks got out to enjoy it.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — On Monday, the playground was packed at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park. People here say they are ready for spring.

"It's just great to be outside. It's finally warm enough. We're not shivering. The sun is out. No one is sick. It's awesome," said Ashley Lutze, who was spending this Presidents Day with her children.

"My son is playing basketball. My other son is chasing the ducks, and my daughter is somewhere riding bike," Lutze said.

With temperatures reaching 50 degrees in parts of our area, it was a good day to be outside.

"We're all off for Presidents Day, so it's nice to be able to do it as a family," Melanie Bertin said.

The Bertin family had the right idea. The adults played cards while the kids played.

"It's gorgeous. We love the sunshine. It feels good to be able to get outside and just enjoy it and enjoy the fresh air," Bertin said.

"We've been ready for sunshine for a while now," Aubrey Hartranft said.

The Hartranft family drove here from Elysburg.

"We came over here to go to the museum, and then we figured it was so nice out we would stay over here and enjoy the day at the park," Hartranft said.

The warm weather also cleared all the snow and ice off the skate ramps at the Lewisburg Skate Park. Kids practiced their tricks and enjoyed the weather.

"It's nice out, the sun is out, and it's a good day to be outside," Andrew Fredrick said.

People we spoke with hope this warmer weather continues.