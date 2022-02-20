Busy holiday weekend on the slopes in Scranton

Presidents weekend is one of the busiest holidays for ski resorts; and during the pandemic, staffers say business is only bustling more.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Ryan Ellorin came up to Montage Mountain Resorts from Virginia Beach, with his fiance and friends. But this wasn't their original ski destination.

"This was supposed to be my first time to Canada, but, thanks COVID," said Ellorin.

Still, they say they're happy with their stop in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"Well, it's a lot better than the ones in Virginia. As much people as I expected, the weather's nice. It's cold," Ellorin said.

Swishing down the Montage Mountain ski slopes in the middle of Presidents Day weekend means the snow isn't the only thing that's packed.

"It's our busiest weekend of the year, people are excited to be out, we're lucky to get a sunny day this Sunday," said Jeff Slivinski, Marketing Director for Montage Mountain Resorts.

But if you think skiing is hard, try finding decent parking.

Overall, workers say they expect anywhere from 4 to 5,000 guests this Presidents Day weekend.

"I think people come to expect that if they're coming out on Presidents Day weekend, there are gonna be crowds," said Slivinski.

Slivinski says visitors' numbers are already up the last two seasons thanks to COVID.

"There's definitely been an influx of skiers and snowboarders out, trying to get outside, do something that feels a little more safe, feels more comfortable for people," Slivinski said.

"It's way more crowded than I thought it was gonna be for sure," said Owen O'Malley, 12, skiing with his dad and brother, from Havertown.

Skiers, like Owen, didn't seem to mind the crowds though.

"I haven't crashed into anyone on the ski slope and I hope it stays that way," said O'Malley.

"Definitely more crowded considering the holiday weekend," said Chloe Cevallos, 11, from Potomac, Maryland. "...It's just really fun."

"We're excited, we can't ask for much better than 30 degrees, sunny afternoon on a Sunday on Presidents week," said Slivinski.

"The snow is alright, there's a lot of ice spots, but I do like it here," Ryan Ellorin said. "If you come here, just know there's lines, don't be surprised there's lines."

That's why staffers say if you're coming for the holiday, buy those tickets online to try to avoid standing in line when you arrive.