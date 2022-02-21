Scranton business owner providing health care training and services

A Philadelphia woman who moved to Lackawanna County during the pandemic says she has found her purpose by filling some healthcare gaps in the area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Chaè Rucker showed us around the classroom inside Compassionate Care.

That's the business she runs in south Scranton. She offers classes in CPR, First Aid, and some lab services. When she's not here, Rucker is on the road providing those services herself.

Chaè Rucker, The owner of Compassionate Care Phlebotomy and Medical LLC says, “Being able to provide this service in an environment that is comfortable for that person, especially in a home, it makes them more soothing and more calm.”

Rucker drives to anyone who may not have the means to get to a doctor's office. Making sure everyone has access to health care in a safe environment.

“When you are meeting minority, you are more comfortable talking about certain things in your past, in your history, or even in your health,” Rucker explained.

It doesn't matter if it's in a parking lot or in your living room, she is providing medical tests for little to no cost. Reaching low-income patients who don't have insurance.

“There have been times where even I didn't have medical insurance or found it hard to pay for certain types of medical care. Or I've been scared to call 911 in an emergency because I'm worried about how much the ambulance bill is going to be,” Rucker says.

Through Rucker's business, she's also able to diversify the medical field.

She mentioned, “Growing up, I don't remember seeing a lot of minority faces as far as doctors and nurses taking care of me personally or any of my family members.”

And Rucker is training the next generation of medical assistants, helping them find a job after completing her course.

Jazzmeen Autry, a nursing student, shares, “I thought I wasn't the type of person and I knew nothing about being a phlebotomist until I watched her do everything she's grown to do.”

Rucker's goal is to be a caretaker of her new community while encouraging others to do the same.

Rucker says, “What better way to help the community than to help train and gain the knowledge.”