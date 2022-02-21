Hospital sees decline in COVID-19 patients

Health care officials at Geisinger say numbers across the state and in our area are down.

PLAINS, Pa. — A decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals in the state and our area is a welcome update from leaders at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Luzerne County.

"We are seeing a decrease in our hospitalizations that are related to COVID," confirms Dr. Allison Brodginski, the northeast director of infectious diseases at Geisinger. "We are definitely seeing a decrease in some of the community cases as well, so I guess not to be unexpected that we're starting to see, you know, somewhat of a decline."

While this is a welcome statistic, doctors at Geisinger say COVID is still a concern.

"Keeping in mind, we still do have, you know, patients within the Geisinger system for COVID-19. Unfortunately, we're still seeing common trends in those that are coming in, particularly those that are not up to date with their vaccinations and those that are not vaccinated at all," adds Brodginski.

Although there is a decline, there is still a strain on resources.

"Again, we are feeling a decline in the COVID cases. But you know, people are requiring hospitalization for reasons other than COVID," explained Brodginski. "We still have a lot of backlog, if you will, individuals who were kind of concerned to seek health care during the pandemic."

There is a strain on staff too, who leaders at Geisinger say continue to fight to help those in need two-plus years into the pandemic.

"I'm unbelievably proud of the staff that we have here within the Geisinger system," said Brodginski. "That's who's working within these four walls. The resilience is like nothing I've ever experienced before."

Leaders at Geisinger tell us they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, especially as many companies and entities lift mitigation tactics like mask mandates.