'Pill mill' doctor motions to withdraw plea

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two weeks before a Northumberland County doctor is set to be sentenced for his involvement in a massive "pill mill" a motion was filed to withdraw his guilty plea.

Dr. Raymond Kraynak of Mount Carmel pled guilty back in September to illegally distributing prescription drugs between 2014 and 2017.

In court, Kraynak admitted that those drugs led to the deaths of five of his patients.

His sentencing was scheduled for March 4.

A judge will now decide whether or not to throw out the guilty plea.