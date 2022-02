The crash happened around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One person is dead after crashing into a building in Lycoming County.

A pickup truck barrelled into the New Covenant United Church of Christ along East Third Street in Williamsport.

According to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, the driver, a 25-year-old man was killed in the crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of that deadly crash in Lycoming County.