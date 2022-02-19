Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 North near McAdoo

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The McAdoo fire chief tells us five people are in the hospital Saturday with minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Northbound near McAdoo.

The pileup happened just after 1 p.m. at mile marker 139, just north of the Mcadoo/Tamaqua Exit.

The McAdoo Fire Chief tells Newswatch 16, that 50 cars and tractor-trailers were involved in the accident but a number of the vehicles were not damaged at all.

Several crews, fires, and EMS were on scene assisting.

The chief says five people in total were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson from Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton tells Newswatch 16 the hospital is treating those patients.

The chief says snow squalls were the cause of today's crash.

"I fully believe this came about because of total white-out conditions. It went from zero to sixty in a matter of two minutes in this area today and you went from being able to see two miles in front of you to barely seeing the front of the hood of your car," said Chief Robert Leshko, McAdoo Fire Company.

State police are still investigating the accident.

Northbound lanes have reopened since the crash in Schuylkill County.

Multi vehicle crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 138 - PA 309 and Exit 141 - PA 424. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) February 19, 2022