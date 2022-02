PPL Utilities donated more than 200 books to Pocono Mountains United Way's Diversity Book Drive on Tuesday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A generous gift to children in Monroe County on Tuesday.

This is the second year the organization is collecting books featuring diverse characters to be given to children.

The purpose of the book drive is to allow all children to relate to the books they read.