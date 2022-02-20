Winterfest celebrates 29 years in Jim Thorpe

The streets of Jim Thorpe were filled with people this weekend all celebrating Winterfest.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The streets of one town in Carbon County were filled with folks this weekend all celebrating Winterfest.

This year marked 29 years for the annual festival in Jim Thorpe.

Visitors were able to take in the sights of the town with winter train rides, check out ice sculptures, and support local businesses all in some nice sunny weather.

"Oh, it's a beautiful day. Ice sculptures are great. We're gonna take a train ride later, and maybe take a horse-drawn carriage. I think supporting local communities, spending local and spending time in town is great," said Brian Simpson, Point Pleasant, NJ.

And it wouldn't be Winterfest without the famous Mug Walk where visitors can grab a mug and get special treats and discounts from downtown businesses.