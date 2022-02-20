Beating the winter blues with mini-golf

A library in Scranton hosted its annual mini-golf fundraiser on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The halls of a library in Scranton are usually quiet but not on this Sunday.

The Albright Memorial Library and Lackawanna County Children's Library along Vine Street in the city hosted their annual mini-golf fundraiser on Sunday.

It's a way to help folks find something fun to do in the winter months.

Officials with the library say it not only helps them but also lets people soak in the history of the building.

"It's a fundraiser for us, but it's also, brings people in, and it actually works in the architecture of the buildings. So people get to really look at the architecture and experience the buildings in a way they may not have before. So it's a lot of fun," said Scott Thomas, CEO of Scranton Public Library.

All proceeds from the mini-golf event will go towards children's programs and books at all Scranton library branches.