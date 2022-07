A teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with students now faces more charges.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — New charges were filed against a teacher from the Williamsport Area School District.

Williamsport Police filed ten new charges against Christopher Yoder Tuesday after a student says he assaulted her while she was in 8th grade.

Yoder was charged last year with unlawful contact with a student after allegedly asking a 16-year-old for sexual photos.