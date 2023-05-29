Memorial Day hero workout in Williamsport

Lumber Capital Athletics invited its members to participate in the Murph Challenge to honor a fallen hero.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Members of Lumber Capital Athletics in Williamsport spent their day taking part in the Murph Challenge.

"One-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and then another one-mile run," said Ben Wise, co-owner of Lumber Capital Athletics.

The workout is named after a fallen service member. Cross-fit-associated gyms like this one participate in a hero workout every year.

"It is named after Michael Murphy. That is why the workout is called Murph. It is a hero workout because he died in combat," stated Wise.

"Can't really do much about what happened, but we can honor them and show their families that we still think of them and we appreciate their service and ultimate sacrifice," said Michael Melendez.

Michael Melendez is an active member of the United States Army Reserves. He completed the workout with his military vest on.

"Everyone does it, everyone is excited, and you get to spend time with friends and family. You get to do some fitness and remember those that gave their all and make it a good day," said Melendez.

Wise says it was great to see a turnout like this on the holiday.

"It is all of our members who are coming together and doing this, and it is a way to honor his life and also do something that is extremely challenging to pay respect to all the people serving," added Wise.

The gym has only been open since October but plans to continue the Memorial Day workout every year.