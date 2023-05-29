Memorial Day Parade steps off in Hanover Township

The annual parade was packed with people honoring those who served and sacrificed.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The sun shined down on Main Road in Hanover Township as folks lined the streets ahead of this community's annual Memorial Day parade.

"Yeah, absolutely. I think it's great. It's great that everybody's getting together as a community and supporting a day like this, you know," said Anthony Giudice, a 20-year Army veteran.

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish is where those marching in the parade gathered and got ready for the salute to service and sacrifice.

"Trying to remember our deceased brothers and sisters who went on before us and lost their lives in a skirmish or conflict, or war," said Arthur Stahl, AmVets Post 59.

That's on the minds of many who participate in this parade every year.

"We have to remember all the sacrifices that were made for this country, whether it's the Revolutionary War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, all those veterans, all those men, that selfless, truly selflessly went to war for us. To make this country what it is today," said Jackie Keiser, Historical Hanover Green Cemetery.

Organizers told Newswatch 16 crowds for this parade have been smaller in years past, but it's starting to grow, and that's something that's exciting to them.

"Gives me pride to see them out here just that they're taking time out of their lives to march and join with us because there's been years where this parade has been very, very small. This year. It's grown a lot, and I'm really happy to see all the well being the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts everybody coming," said Stahl.

"It's amazing like to see everybody support, especially these young young kids these days, you know," said Giudice.

Following the parade, a service was held at the Hanover Green Cemetery.