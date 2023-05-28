Memorial Day Parade in Hawley

HAWLEY, Pa. — Every year Hawley holds the parade the Sunday before Memorial Day, inviting different groups from across Wayne County.
Whether they're in service or a veteran, members of the military community marched or watched along the parade route.
"This parade is for the veterans who came before us. I'm an Army veteran, I was a nurse, and this is for the people who I took care of that are not here anymore. And we honor them because they paid the ultimate price," said Melinda Oettinger, Hawley.
Hawley residents say the parade helped them get in the patriotic spirit.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.