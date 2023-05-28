Revolutionary War remembrance held in Forty Fort

The group portrays soldiers who fought in the war. They say this is their way of recognizing the sacrifices those soldiers made.

"During the Revolutionary War, we did not have a memorial day. There was no formal ceremonies to honor the fallen. So this is our way of giving back to the community during Memorial Day, which of course, is to recognize those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Sherry Emershaw, 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment.