Revolutionary War remembrance held in Forty Fort

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A Revolutionary War remembrance was held in Luzerne County Sunday.
People got to participate in a 'living history' reenactment at the Forty Fort Meeting House on River Street.
The group portrays soldiers who fought in the war. They say this is their way of recognizing the sacrifices those soldiers made.
"During the Revolutionary War, we did not have a memorial day. There was no formal ceremonies to honor the fallen. So this is our way of giving back to the community during Memorial Day, which of course, is to recognize those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Sherry Emershaw, 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment.
Early settlers of the Wyoming Valley included many people from Connecticut.
