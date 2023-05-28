Memorial Day car show and picnic held in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Antique, classic and hot rod cars filled the grounds at Number 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford Sunday.
But the main attraction was the guided tours of the mine.
One tour guide says events like these are helping to get people interested in the coal mining history of the region.
"This history was a booming history. It died out, and now we're starting to get this back. We're starting to get people interested in this, and slow but sure, these little towns are trying to make it back to what they were," said Steve Mau, tour guide.
The Number 9 Mine first opened in 1855; it is the world's oldest operating deep mine.
