Busy holiday weekend at Lackawanna State Park

It was a busy Sunday at Lackawanna State Park as families took advantage of the warm weather and water.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it was kayaking and canoeing or casting a line, the boat launch and pier at Lackawanna State Park near Clarks Summit was packed with people.

Nancy Allen and her family from Meshoppen were some of them.

They had a great picnic area set up in the shade.

"Just fishing and cooking. It's amazing. It is so nice, even in the sun, it's not bad. It's mild. I love it," said Nancy Allen, Meshoppen.

Chrissy Kelly from Old Forge was able to sneak away from household chores to get out on the water.

"I have a nice four-day weekend, so we're getting a lot of stuff done around the house, but we're also, you know, trying to use the day to do something fun as well," said Chrissy Kelly, Old Forge.

It was the first time this season Valarie Clark from Clarks Summit was able to spend the day in her kayak.

She was looking to paddle up to Bullhead Bay.

"I love going up there because there's a little beaver dam up there, but I didn't get through that part today. But I was out for a couple of hours, and it's awesome," said Valarie Clark, Clarks Summit.

And while many spent the day on the water, others wanted to get in it.

"Wanted to get some aquatic action, and we originally went to a fishing spot but weren't able to swim. But we're looking to swim," said Johnson McNeely, South Carolina.

On this Memorial Day weekend, many took time to reflect on why they were able to celebrate.

"Very fortunate, yes, definitely. Were very glad to be together and have our freedom," said Allen.

"We have the freedom to do that, and a lot of people don't, and I think the war in Ukraine has, you know, made us all very aware of the liberties that we have in our country, and I'm grateful for that so I'm grateful for the service of our Armed Forces and also for the opportunity to have this long weekend," said Clark.

Some of the families tell Newswatch 16 they plan to be at the lake throughout the holiday.