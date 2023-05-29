Enjoying Memorial Day outdoors at Frances Slocum State Park

For those who had Memorial Day off from work or school, it was a great day to be outside, with many spending the day at Frances Slocum State Park.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With towels and sunscreens in hand, many people showed up to the open pool at Frances Slocum State Park to spend the day in the sun splashing around.

"Went in the pool and stuff. 'What is it like out there today?' "Sunny and warm," said Brayden Suprum, Nanticoke.

Others chose to spend the day on the water instead of in it.

"Just out here enjoying a nice day at the lake, trying to catch some fish." 'What was it like out there?' "Wasn't great, but we caught a few fish, all you could ask for," said Andrew Lucas, West Wyoming.

And others enjoyed the day in the shade, getting ready for a cook-out.

"We're trying to bring back to tradition when we first moved here from New York. We used to come every Memorial Day, Fourth of July here, spend it with family, and we haven't done it in years. So we're trying to get that tradition back to the girls," said Eva Alarcon, Wilkes-Barre.

Eva Alarcon of Wilkes-Barre and her daughter Jayla said they were reminded of the reason for this nice day off when they passed the mount olivet cemetery on their way to the park.

"There were people visiting; you saw a lot of flags on the tombstones. That's nice that people still remember them," said Alarcon.

"Yeah, I mean, I thank everyone for their service and for their sacrifice. It's a great thing," said Lucas.

No matter how folks were spending the day at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township, they tell Newswatch 16 in the back of their minds, they're holding on to what Memorial Day is all about.