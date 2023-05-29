Ceremony, parade pays tribute to Carbon County heroes

One of Carbon County's oldest and largest tributes to servicemen and women honored those who gave everything for our freedom.

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Hundreds of people gather at Ludlow Park in Summit Hill every Memorial Day to honor those veterans whose lives were cut too short, and this year was no different.

It's a tradition that's taken place for more than 80 years.

"There are over 1.1 million people who have died in service in the United States, and it's important that we remember that because so many people serve, but so few give the ultimate sacrifice, and it's important to remember that they have left loved ones behind," said John McFadden, the 2023 Grand Marshall.

A ceremony was held to honor and remember those who died serving our country.

One of the oldest veterans in the area was also honored. World War II Veteran Connie McHugh.

The poem In Flanders Fields and the Gettysburg Address, two of the most popular writings in our nation's history, were read.

Finally, the flag was lowered.

Following the ceremony, people lined the streets for the annual Memorial Day parade, including 10-year-old Logan Miller and his family from Nesquehoning.

"I'm representing my poppy. He went into the navy, but then a few years after that, he sadly passed away; we celebrate those people because they helped us for our freedom," Miller said.

People who attended the ceremony and parade say it's a great way to bring the entire community together to remember the sacrifices and lives of our servicemen and women.

"I think this is one of the most rewarding things in this area. The annual parade on Memorial Day brings out a crowd every year. They all seem to understand the value of it," McFadden said.

"Very important. My grandfather served for 22 years in the Marine Corps, and it's just a good way to give thanks to his people and friends, our people that didn't come home," said Jeff Herberger of Summit Hill.

People say as long as the service and parade continue to happen, they'll be here to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.